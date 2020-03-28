beat
- MusicNicki Minaj "Pink Friday 2" Production Credits: BNYX, Atl Jacob, Hollywood Cole & MoreOther producers on the highly anticipated project include Boi-1da, Murda Beatz, Dr. Luke, YG! Beats, Tate Kobang, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAsian Doll Accuses Scar Lip Of Stealing Her BeatAsian Doll now wants to team up with Scar Lip for a collab.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases “Crazy” Beat Made For FutureMetro Boomin is still at work on his collaborative album with Future.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Thug Will Beat His Case, Meek Mill BelievesThe Philly MC had a hopeful reaction to the news that the judge in the YSL RICO trial isn't happy with the prosecution.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNo I.D. Says Big Sean’s "Control" Was Originally For J. Cole & JAY-ZNo I.D. has revealed how the beat for Big Sean's "Control" came together.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing "I Lied" BeatA producer claimed that the "Pinkprint" track's instrumental is a carbon copy of a song he made in 2011. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKiller Mike Co-Signs OutKast Fan's Recreation Of "ATLiens" BeatAn ATLien himself shared the clip with Big Boi, which made the DJ's day.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRick Ross Says He's One Of Few Rappers Able To Hear A Beat & Rap On The SpotThe Biggest Boss said that Drake, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z are also in that conversation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says DMX Only Made “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" After Losing A BetSwizz Beatz detailed the making of “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem" during a recent interview.By Cole Blake
- NewsSángo Releases "One For Omar" In Memory Of His GrandfatherSángo dropped a mellow, low-key track that sampled his grandpa. By hnhh
- MusicTM88 Says Future's "Codeine Crazy" Beat Was A "Throwaway"Producer TM88 recently took to Twitter to reveal that the beat to Future's classic "Codeine Crazy" initially began as a throwaway. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Dolph Wants A Dr. Dre BeatYoung Dolph offers Dr. Dre a healthy sum in exchange for one of his signature bangers. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomBritney Spears Was Only Joking About Beating Usain Bolt's World RecordBritney Spears clarified that she was joking when she claimed to have run the 100 metre dash in less than 6 seconds, therefore beating Usain Bolt's world record.By Lynn S.