ScHoolboy Q Still Regrets Missing Out On Using Travis Scott's "Goosebumps" Beat

It is no secret that "goosebumps" by Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar is one the tracks that defined the 2010s. Since its release on Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight in 2016, it has become a certified hit with it being 8x platinum. Nearly eight years later, it is still one of Travis' top-streamed songs on Spotify, with over 2.2 billion plays. However, what if we told you that was almost ScHoolboy Q's song? In a recent interview with BACKONFIGG, the BLUE LIPS creator revealed that he regrets not being able to make something of the Cardo beat.

According to AllHipHop, ScHoolboy Q says that received every Cardo beat that is out there right now. "Every Cardo beat you done heard, I had it," he told the interviewers. Luckily, the California rapper has no hard feeling about it, even though it is one of his biggest regrets. "Every time me and Travis see each other, we always laugh about it."

Read More: Cardi B's New Music Snippet Earns BIA Comparisons, Latter Femcee Responds

ScHoolboy Q & Travis Laugh About It To This Day

However, Cardo and Q still have plenty of fire tracks together. They have "THat Part," "Floating," "good day," and more recently, "Yeern 101," "oHio," and "First." Travis and ScHoolboy also have a mutual respect for one another. The two superstars have worked on Scott's deluxe Rodeo cut "Ok Alright" and on CrasH Talk's "CHopstix."

What are your thoughts on ScHoolboy Q revealing his regret not being able to make something with Travis Scott's "goosebumps" beat? Do you think the song would have been as popular with Q's name attached to it, why or why not? Would you have liked to see them collab on it instead of Kendrick? Is the song still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ScHoolboy Q and Travis Scott. Finally, stay with us for everything going on around the world of music.

Read More: JAY-Z Called Up Stephen A. Smith Over His Viral Rihanna & Beyonce Comparison

[Via]