ScHoolboy Q Calls Out Rappers Who Put Themselves In Danger By "Checking In"

Earlier this month, ScHoolboy Q released his new album Blue Lips. It was his first new project since 2019 and was met with a lot more critical acclaim than its predecessor Crash Talk. Part of that may have had to do with the fact that he got the chance to play the album for Jay-Z before it was released. His label mates SZA and Isaiah Rashad both pulled up with jokes in the comment section of the post of them together, though it appeared to all be in good taste.

Now, ScHoolboy Q sat down for an appearance on the Drink Champs show. The program is well known for making hilarious viral moments and that's exactly what Q delivered. He made some comments about rappers who "check in" when they travel. He joked about how they put themselves in extra danger for seemingly no reason by hanging out with people they don't know that why. The funniest moment came when Q joked about people trying to call him to bring him along. "I'm playin video games. My daughter got a soccer game. Grow up," he joked. Check out the hilarious interview clip below.

ScHoolboy Q Jokes About Rappers "Checking In"

ScHoolboy Q often uses his twitter to share some of his bold takes about all sorts of things. That was the case last week when he commented on streaming services and the way we consume music. He predicted the decline of the current formula, but also predicted that musicians would fail to take the power back while building a replacement.

In another recent interview, Q explains another one of his regrets. He revealed that he had the chance to use the beat on what would eventually become Travis Scott's "Goosebumps," but turned it down. What do you think about ScHoolboy Q's jokes about rappers putting themselves in danger by "Checking In?" Do you agree with the take he delivers? Let us know in the comment section below.

