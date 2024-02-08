Schoolboy Q Starts New Blog Series As New Album Approaches

On the first day of March, Schoolboy Q will release his first new album in five years since 2019's critically panned Crash Talk. The album is called Blue Lips and he announced it earlier this month. It's the first release in what many are expecting to be a big year for his label Top Dawg Entertainment. Earlier this year a document leaked from the label claiming that nearly every single artist currently on their label and even a few new ones have music coming this year.

Schoolboy Q has taken primarily to YouTube to promote the album so far. It began earlier this week when he dropped two new tracks from the project each with their own videos. The songs are called "Blueslides" and "Back In Love" and present two very different sounds from Q. In addition to those tracks he's also shared part one in a Vlog series. The series is called wHy not? and the first episode takes fans behind the scenes of some of the recording and promotion for Blue Lips. Check out the first episode of his new Vlog series below.

Read More: 5 Things We Want From ScHoolboy Q's "Blue Lips"

Schoolboy Q Takes Fans Behind The Scenes

Schoolboy Q hasn't just been working on his own music though. Late last year he popped up on Hell & Nash 2. The album was a long awaited second collaboration between The Alchemist, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn. He contributed a guest verse to the track "Fork In The Pot." The track instantly became a fan favorite and currently sits as the most streamed song on the album on Spotify with nearly 900k plays.

That came a few days after Schoolboy Q found himself in hot water for standing by Kanye West. Despite West's controversial antisemitic comments in the past two years much of the rap world has continued to have his back. What do you think of Schoolboy Q's newest vlog? Are you looking forward to Blue Lips? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Gets New Platinum & Gold Certifications Before Return

[Via]