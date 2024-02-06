ScHoolboy Q Gives Us Contrasting Sounds On "Blueslides" & "Back In Love"

TDE and ScHoolboy Q fans can start to rejoice again! The gritty German-born MC is coming back with a new purpose in 2024. Q is back to provide his supporters with two tracks from his upcoming album BLUE LIPS. It will be the 37-year-old's sixth project and his first since 2019's CrasH Talk. That LP was more of a commercially-sounding release with more trap/pop rap-inspired cuts. That was especially the case with mainstream features such as Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, and 21 Savage, among others.

However, "Blueslides" and "Back In Love" seem to hearken back to the days of the Blank Face LP. The first of the two brings a classical/jazzy sample into the fold where ScHoolboy raps in a thought-provoking manner. Besides being able to get introspective, Q can also dip into his banger bag. It is what makes him such an intriguing rapper and why fans are so amped for this tape.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion "Toxic" Preview Earns Various Reactions Online

Listen To "Blueslides" & "Back In Love" By ScHoolboy Q & Devin Malik

"Back In Love" features production from TDE beatmaker Devin Malik and some mean-mugging rapping from Q. The beat on this one is stank-face-inducing. There are haunting and nimble piano keys that peek through some guitar riffing and howling. It is a grimy trap instrumental that pairs perfectly with ScHoolboy Q's gravelly voice. The feedback for both songs is already extremely positive and for good reason. He is cooking up something truly special and we cannot wait for March 1. Sadly though, according to HipHopNMore, the songs will only be up on YouTube for 24 hours. So, go check them out while you can!

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles, "Blueslides" and "Back In Love," by ScHoolboy Q and Devin Malik? Out of the two songs, which one is better and why? Will this be Q's best album ever, why or why not? Is this the most exciting upcoming TDE album release this year? Who else do you want to see on the project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding ScHoolboy Q and BLUE LIPS. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Adam22 Takes Victory Lap After Drake Confirms His Previous Comments With NSFW Video Leak

[Via]