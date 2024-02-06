Megan Thee Stallion "Toxic" Preview Earns Various Reactions Online

"HISS" just went No. 1, but already, Meg is teasing what's next for her.

BYHayley Hynes
2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show

Megan Thee Stallion isn't letting the hype from "HISS" fade away without taking full advantage of all the attention she's been getting. Rather, the Houston hottie is using the sweeping success of her first single of 2024 to tease more new heat she's been cooking up in the studio. After the former track went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Meg's third song to ever do so, she went on Instagram Live to celebrate the big news with her fans. Not only did she put on a show by twerking up a storm, but she also previewed "Toxic," which could potentially be the next single from her upcoming album.

In her usual fashion, Thee Stallion drops plenty of salacious bars, such as "If you take a trip to Dior, baby, I could be your little wh*re." During her stream, the Southern starlet was obviously impressed with her work, but so far, the response online has been underwhelming compared to what "HISS" delivered. Nevertheless, Meg's loyal fans have had her back consistently over the past few days full of emotional intensity.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm After "Hiss" Goes Number One

Megan Thee Stallion Puts "Toxic" Behaviour on Blast

"Boo!! The only reason why she got that #1 is because she had so many Nicki Minaj haters 😂😂," one IG user theorized under @theneighborhoodtalk's post. "Barbz let her enjoy and let the Hotties have a party in her jaw. This the most success she's going to get 😂😂." Elsewhere, another negative review says, "I have nothing against Meg so don't even try coming at me... But hear me out, this sounds like nothing new."

Read More: Summer Walker Gets Hate From Barbz For New Pics With Megan Thee Stallion

Hotties and Haters React

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's fans continue to defend her honour. "If y'all hate Meg so much, why comment every time y'all see a post about her?" one user inquired. Keep scrolling to read more of the public's opinion on "Toxic," and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.