Megan Thee Stallion "Toxic" Preview Earns Various Reactions Online

Megan Thee Stallion isn't letting the hype from "HISS" fade away without taking full advantage of all the attention she's been getting. Rather, the Houston hottie is using the sweeping success of her first single of 2024 to tease more new heat she's been cooking up in the studio. After the former track went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Meg's third song to ever do so, she went on Instagram Live to celebrate the big news with her fans. Not only did she put on a show by twerking up a storm, but she also previewed "Toxic," which could potentially be the next single from her upcoming album.

In her usual fashion, Thee Stallion drops plenty of salacious bars, such as "If you take a trip to Dior, baby, I could be your little wh*re." During her stream, the Southern starlet was obviously impressed with her work, but so far, the response online has been underwhelming compared to what "HISS" delivered. Nevertheless, Meg's loyal fans have had her back consistently over the past few days full of emotional intensity.

Megan Thee Stallion Puts "Toxic" Behaviour on Blast

"Boo!! The only reason why she got that #1 is because she had so many Nicki Minaj haters 😂😂," one IG user theorized under @theneighborhoodtalk's post. "Barbz let her enjoy and let the Hotties have a party in her jaw. This the most success she's going to get 😂😂." Elsewhere, another negative review says, "I have nothing against Meg so don't even try coming at me... But hear me out, this sounds like nothing new."

Hotties and Haters React

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's fans continue to defend her honour. "If y'all hate Meg so much, why comment every time y'all see a post about her?" one user inquired. Keep scrolling to read more of the public's opinion on "Toxic," and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

