Megan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm After "Hiss" Goes Number One

Megan Thee Stallion has been in the news quite a bit over the last week and a half. Although she has been in a bitter feud with Nicki Minaj, it appears as though she has come out on the other side better than ever. Overall, her song "Hiss" has been extremely successful, especially in comparison to "Big Foot." Furthermore, the fans and casual music listeners have taken her side. For the last few days, she has been on one massive victory lap, and that is not going to change as she just went number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Yes, that is right, "Hiss" is now the number-one song in the world. Overall, that is a pretty massive accomplishment and it is one worthy of celebration. Just a few days ago, Meg explained exactly how she planned to celebrate this new feat. She was going to put a straw in a bottle of Hennessy and just go to town. Well, last night, that is exactly what she did. While going live on Instagram, Meg sipped some Henny and also made sure to twerk up a storm with some of her closest friends.

Megan Thee Stallion On Live

If you were watching the livestream, it certainly looked like an amazing time. After all, Meg seems like a fun person to be around. Not to mention, she has been through a lot over the past few years, so why not let loose and celebrate a little? Going number one with a solo track is no easy task. This is especially true when the song in question doubles as a diss record. No matter what, Meg is on a roll and we cannot wait to hear her upcoming album.

