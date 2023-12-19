Megan Thee Stallion's Bodysuit Highlights Her Curves To Perfection

If there is a word to define Megan Thee Stallion's 2023, it would be resiliency. The Texas femcee has been dealing with a lot of personal bouts over the past year or so, obviously. Her debacle with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez can be assumed as a traumatic moment. On top of that, her relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine was rocky, to say the least. Over the last couple of days, both have been discussing the issues of infidelity and poor communication publicly.

Pardison even made a song addressing her on "Thee Person" last month. But, before that, we found all of this out through Megan's powerful single "Cobra." It was her first solo single in over a year and was a total redirection for her sound. It was raw, emotional, and exciting all wrapped into one. It received tons of praise from the entire rap community.

Megan Thee Stallion Eats Up Her Fit

Now, she is looking to build on all of this strength and confidence. Megan seems to be doing just that in her latest Instagram dump. In the series of photos, she is rocking a black, brown, gray, and white bodysuit. It reveals just enough without going over the top. It is certainly stunning as many were hyping her up in the comments. One says, "They really not messing with you in the face & body department 😍😍" Another goes, "Body tea, hair is luscious, face card never decline, and she super sweet 😍😍😍"

