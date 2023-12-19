Scarface And Mike Dean Deliver An Unforgettable Performance For NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

NPR's Tiny Desk is one of the great joys amongst hardcore music fans of all genres. The mixture of live instrumentation and star power has drawn many to YouTube to see the creativity come to life. We have seen plenty of standout performances this year. Action Bronson, Tyler, The Creator, Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, and more have brought their unique flavor to the table. The latest artist to perform was legendary Houston MC, Scarface. He has been one of the most iconic names from that richly-talented city.

Scarface was joined by his right-hand man, Mike Dean, for a six-song performance. The setlist included "On My Block," "Mary Jane," "Smile," "I Seen a Man Die," "F*** Faces," and "Mind Playing Tricks on Me." According to Billboard, Tiny Desk producer DJ Cuzzin B could not help but gush about Scarface and Dean's output. He called it the "best hip-hop Tiny Desk we've ever put out."

Scarface Brings Smooth Vibes To Tiny Desk

The instrumentation was absolutely stunning. With Mike, that comes to be expected at this point. His keyboard and synth work is some of the best in the business. Scarface was equally impressive with heartfelt storytelling and spitting on the mic. You can check out the full show above.

What are your initial thoughts on Scarface's Tiny Desk Concert for NPR? Is this the best live performance of the year, why or why not? If it is not, what hip-hop or hip-hop adjacent artist did better? Has this been the best year for Tiny Desk shows, why or why not? Is he the best rapper from the South? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Scarface and Mike Dean. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

