Aaron Rodgers Officially Closes The Curtain On Returning To The Field In 2023

The New York Jets season has been heartbreaking, to say the least. This was going to be the year that the bottom feeders would rise to the cream of the crop of the AFC. That effectively came to a crashing end after their first series of the 2023-2024 campaign. A reinvigorated Aaron Rodgers was at the helm. However, that lasted for roughly a minute before going down with a torn achilles.

It stunned the NFL world, the Jets organization, and the team's fans across the world. Throughout the early part of their schedule, they were able to stay afloat with backup Zach Wilson. But, predictably, that did not last long. Now, the Jets are officially out of the playoff race after getting shut out by their division rival, the Miami Dolphins.

It Is For The Best That Aaron Rodgers Recovers Fully

Rodgers still worked hard to get back as soon as possible. He was making remarkable progress. However, no matter how many times he felt good that he could return, expectations were lofty at best. With the Jets season over, Rodgers has concluded that he is going to wait until next year to suit up. According to TMZ Sports, the California product joined his close friend Pat McAfee on his ESPN show to announce he is out for good. He stated that he is still about 3-4 weeks away from being 100 percent. However, if the quarterback was ready now, he felt strongly about playing. "If I was 100 percent today, I'd be pushing to play." New York is 5-9 and faces the Washington Commanders at home on Christmas Eve.

What are your initial thoughts on this breaking news that Aaron Rodgers is officially ending his season after tearing his achilles? Do you think he would have been making the wrong decision if he were to return? How much do you believe this will affect Rodgers next season, especially with even more pressure to win now?

