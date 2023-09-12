Aaron Rodgers’ Injury Leads To Calamity On Social Media

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were supposed to get off to a hot start this season. After all, they are a team that is loaded with talent and defense. However, the first game of the season for the Jets started in a complete disaster. On the Jets' first offensive drive of the game, Rodgers was tackled in an awkward fashion. as he went down to the ground, it appeared as though his Achilles tendon completely popped. It was a horrible injury to witness, and he eventually left the game, only to never return.

Thankfully, Zach Wilson was able to enter the game and finish things off. They won the game in overtime, and it was a nice consolation for what took place. However, fans are not convinced that Wilson is going to be able to play for this all season. He hasn't shown that he can carry a team, and there is a real sense that he would be a huge detriment to the team's ability to win. No matter how you swing it, this is the worst nightmare scenario the Jets could have asked for.

Aaron Rodgers Goes Down

Following the injury, numerous fans took to social media to give their takes on what went down. As you can imagine, a lot of fans were distraught about what they saw. Overall, it is easy to see why when you consider what went down. One of the best quarterbacks in the entire league just tore his Achilles, or that's how it seems. Moreover, tons of Jets fans felt like they were mourning their season before it even truly started. This subsequently led to hilarious memes on Twitter, with some even suggesting that Tom Brady should come out of retirement.

Fans React

At the end of the day, the Jets are still in an alright position. They have a lot of talent and they even won their home opener. If Zach Wilson plays like an average quarterback, then this team can certainly make it to the playoffs. Give us your thoughts on the Rodgers injury, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

