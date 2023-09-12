Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles Appeared To Tear In New Footage As Jets Fear The Worst

Aaron Rodgers is one of those players who can be transcendent. Overall, he is a guy who is considered to be one of the best football players ever. Last night, he was playing his very first game with the New York Jets. This was supposed to be a celebratory night for the Jets as a franchise. The dawn of a new era in which they would be title favorites. However, things did not go according to plan. Instead, Rodgers was injured on the very first drive of the game. He went down in pain and the trainers had to help him off of the field.

Jets fans could not believe their misfortune here. After all, they had dealt with bad quarterbacks for decades, and it finally seemed like they had someone to be happy with. Although this was going to be the case, they had to settle for Zach Wilson. Luckily, Wilson was able to get the job done and give the team a huge 22-16 overtime victory. It's a solid start for the Jets, although, based on the footage below, it is clear the Jets are fearful that Rodgers may be done for the season and beyond.

Aaron Rodgers Injury

The footage above showcases Rodgers going down from a tackle. As he hits the ground, his Achilles seems to pluck like a guitar string. Overall, it's quite gruesome to watch, even if there are no bones poking through, or worse, some blood on the field. Either way, this is a devastating injury, especially to a 39-year-old who was already contemplating retirement. This may just be the end of his career, and as Robert Saleh told reporters, the team is pretty fearful that this was, indeed, an Achilles issue.

For the Jets, this is the worst way they could have started the season. Sure, they won their game against a Divisional rival, but at what cost? Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

