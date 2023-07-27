Aaron Rodgers Takes $35M Pay Cut In New Contract

The New York Jets will no longer have to pay Aaron Rodgers $107 million next season. Rodgers signed a fully guaranteed two-year, $75 million deal with the Jets on July 26, giving the team a lot more financial flexibility. The deal that Rodgers was on when the Jets traded for him would have earned him $110 million guaranteed.

The deal has been worked on since Rodgers came to New York and has been reportedly ready for him to sign for weeks. Furthermore, the contract technically runs through 2027 by including two option years to mitigate the financial impact of the $35 million roster bonus Rodgers will be paid in the coming days. “The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal,” Rodgers said. “I’m aware of that. … Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

Read More: Tyreek Hill says he is ready to “move on” after resolution of his marina assault incident

Rodgers Takes Major Cut As Training Continues Well

Rodgers’ historically large pay cut is just the latest sign of goodwill between him and his new team. The Jets have had nothing but good things to say about the veteran quarterback, who joined New York after 15 years starting in Green Bay. “I mean, the guy glows in the dark,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s a pretty damn good quarterback.”

However, it’s not all positivity in the Jets’ training camp. Also there alongside the players is a production crew for HBO’s Hard Knocks. Rodgers didn’t mince words when asked about the decision. “I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there are a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, and a lot of expectations for our squad. One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, the man who narrates it, Liev. They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it.” The Jets open their season at home against the Buffalo Bills on September 11.

[via]