Tyreek Hill Ready To “Move On” From Marina Assault Allegations

Tyreek Hill has publicly addressed reports concerning allegations that he assaulted an employee at a Florida marina on Father’s Day. According to initial reports, Hill struck an employee of the Haulover Marina after a verbal altercation. However, earlier this week, attorneys for both Hill and the employee said the matter had been resolved. “The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, said in a statement provided to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

Hill is entering his second year with the Dolphins after being traded in 2022. He had career-high receiving yards (1710) but his lowest number of receiving touchdowns since 2019. However, overall, he was a key piece for a Dolphins team that took a major step forward in terms of contention. Despite this, Miami suffered a tight first-round loss to the Bills come the playoffs.

Hill Speaks On Marina Assault

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 26: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

“I’m not here to get into that. I’m here to play ball,” he said. “Like I understand your question totally, but the issue has been resolved and I’m currently [working], I’m currently cooperating with the NFL, giving them all the details on what happened on that day. When I’m able to come here and play ball, man. I get a chance to get away from all that at the end of the day,” Hill said. “So that’s the great thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do. I’m blessed and grateful for that, and I just can’t make bonehead mistakes like that,” Hill told local media.

Head coach Mike McDaniels also addressed the incident. “So, yeah, communicated with him, communicated with the league,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “You know, in situations like that, everybody is disappointed with what we’re talking about. You know, and I think it’s important, when you’re in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected. The league is still looking into it, and we’re in communication with the league as we’ve been from the beginning. And, you know, outside of that, I’m looking forward to practice and to be continued as information comes our way.”

