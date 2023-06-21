Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly under investigation for alleged assault and battery. First reported by Local 10 News, the Miami Police Department opened an investigation into Hill on Sunday evening. According to initial reports, Hill struck an employee of the Haulover Marina after a verbal altercation.

On June 18, which marked Father’s Day in the United States and around the world, Hill shared a video of him and agent Drew Rosenhaus fishing off the Florida coast. Rosenhaus later shared a similar video, showing a shark swimming past the boat he and Hill were fishing from. The alleged altercation reportedly took place when the pair returned to the marina on Sunday evening.

Hill Investigated For Marina Assault

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets while wearing a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

On June 21, the Miami Dolphins released a statement concerning the allegations. “We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” a spokesperson for the Dolphins said. “We will reserve further comment at this time.” At the time of writing, both Hill and Rosenhaus are yet to release a statement about the allegations and subsequent investigation. Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins. He amassed a career-high 1710 yards during the 2022 season.

However, it’s not the first time Hill has been linked with similar allegations. In 2014, Hill pled guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after allegations were brought forward by his then-girlfriend. The plea led to Hill’s dismissal from the Oklahoma State football team. Furthermore, Hill was investigated for alleged child battery in 2019 after reports of his three-year-old son sustaining a broken arm surfaced. Hill was never formally charged or reprimanded as a result of this investigation. The latest allegations against Hill are a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

