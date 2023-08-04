Aaron Rodgers Makes New Jersey Move Official With $9.5M Mansion

Aaron Rodgers has made his move to New Jersey official. While the veteran quarterback was traded to the New York Jets in late April, Rodgers has only recently put down roots in the area. According to the Daily Mail, Rodgers recently closed on a $9.5 million mansion in Montclair. Described as an “ultra-private architectural masterpiece,” Rodgers’ new home encompasses 4000 square feet and sits on two acres of private land. Furthermore, it reportedly has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and a three-car garage. Built in 2022, the house sits about 10 miles from MetLife Stadium.

According to property records, the house was sold at the end of June. However, it is unclear if Rodgers has moved into the home. For most of his tenure with the Packers, Rodgers lived in a 4012-square-foot mansion in Suamico, Wisconsin. He also maintained properties in San Diego and Malibu. Despite his living status being unclear, Rodgers has been impressing his new team during training camp. He will make his Jets debut at MetLife Stadium in a September 11 home opener against the Bills.

Rodgers Coaches In Hall Of Fame Game

However, Rodgers did not play in the first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season, as his Jets took on the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Instead, the trio of Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Chris Streveler played under center in the 21-16 Browns win. Meanwhile, Rodgers could be seen with a headset on amongst the coaching staff. Despite the loss, Wilson played a solid game, going completing three of six passes for 65 yards. Kellen Mond, the newly acquired backup for Deshaun Watson, had a strong showing for the Browns. Mond completed 13-of-19 for 92 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson also had a good game under center, going 8-for-11 for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers’ decision to drop nearly $10 million on a home in New Jersey further shows his intention to not simply be a “one and done” rental quarterback for the Jets. He recently restructured his contract with the team, taking a $35 million pay cut in order to help with cap space. While Rodgers’ contract covers the next two seasons, it technically stretches over the next seven years to be cap compliant.

