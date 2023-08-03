Video From Marquise Brown’s 2022 Speeding Arrest Released

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown received a less-than-ideal welcome to Arizona after being traded to the Cardinals last year. In August, the wide receiver was arrested for speeding. Reportedly, Brown was going 126 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. After being detained on Arizona State Route 101, Brown was booked into Maricopa County Jail for a Class 3 misdemeanor. The punishment for Brown’s arrest was not made public. Furthermore, Brown was not punished by the NFL for the incident. “We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “We will comment further as appropriate.”

Brown was traded on Draft Day 2022, moving from Baltimore to Arizona along with a third-round pick in exchange for a first-round pick. While the move reunited Brown with his college quarterback Kyler Murray, he had a down season in the desert. He was unable to replicate his 1000-yard season from 2021 and finished the year with 709 yards and three touchdowns. However, 2023 should be a bounce-back year following the departure of the previous WR1, DeAndre Hopkins. Despite this, people are once again talking about Brown’s arrest after TMZ obtained and released the arresting officer’s bodycam footage.

Read More: Caleb Williams distances himself from Patrick Mahomes comparisons

Brown Arrest Video Released

The video shows the arresting officer acting incredibly aggressively with the NFL receiver. After pulling Brown over, the officer moves to Brown’s vehicle and begins attempting to open the door while demanding that Brown “get out of the car right now.” When asked “why the hell he was going that fast,” Brown explains that he was going to football practice. As the officer continues to chastise Brown, Brown, who appears very compliant and polite, repeatedly explains that he is “new here.”

The officer appears calmer once back in his cruiser with Brown, referring to him as “bro” and explaining how to identify the carpool lanes, which Brown was also reportedly driving in. It’s not an especially exciting arrest video, as Brown is very compliant and eager not to anger the officer. That’s a major contrast to the recently released arrest video of DJ Hernandez. In that arrest video, the former college QB is seen asking officers to “shoot me” before being tased as he tried to approach them.

[via]