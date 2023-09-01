Aaron Rodgers Disputes Claims That He Laughed At Injury To Giants Player

Earlier this week, New York Giants star Jihad Ward went off about Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. His comments came after the latest episode of Hard Knocks appeared to show Rodgers laughing about teammate Randall Cobb performing an illegal block that left a Giants player concussed. “Everybody going to get pissed off at that. The whole team was pissed off, you know what I’m saying? They know what they did. I know what [Cobb] did, coaches know what he did, my teammates know what he did. I’m the only one sticking up for [McCain],” Ward said. Bobby McCain has spent the past week on concussion protocol. Cobb is yet to be fined by the league for the illegal hit.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has claimed that he was only laughing because the penalty wouldn’t have been called at the start of his and Cobb’s careers. However, he told reports that he had also chastised Cobb for the hit. However, not the veteran quarterback has given a more substantial statement in response to Ward’s claims.

Rodgers Calls Cap

“He thought we were laughing at his teammate? That never happened and I think he’s making shit up,” Rodgers said. “I don’t care.” However, Rodgers went on to suggest that jealousy may have been behind Ward’s comments. “We’ve had a lot of attention — before we did Hard Knocks. Then we did Hard Knocks, so there’s some jealousy, for sure. There’s a lot of people either jumping on the bandwagon or jumping [off] the other side.”

It’s a slightly strange comment from Rodgers, giving the public struggle HBO endured to find a team to appear on the long-running documentary series. In fact, Rodgers is previously on record saying that the NFL “forced it down our throats”. However, given that the Jets and Giants will play each other midseason, it’s safe to say that this beef is likely far from over. Be sure to follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

