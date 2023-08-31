Eli Apple’s Baby Mama Offers To Pay The Fines Of Any Player Who Injures Him

Eli Apple has a bounty on his head. The cornerback, who signed with the Dolphins this offseason, is being targeted by his baby mama. “If you play against my baby dad this season please GO FOR THE KNEES, maybe a hammy,” wrote model Destani. “#33 for the Dolphins – I’ll gladly Zelle you back any fines.” However, Destani also provided context for why she was happy to essentially impose an injury bounty. “We got pregnant after traveling together during the offseason. His response to my pregnancy was “well what did you expect I knew it was gonna happen.” Then he tells me he has a sex problem and I’m the 6th woman in 3 years and the others just had abortions. But I was already 14 weeks at the time of this confession.”

She continued. “Fast forward to mid pregnancy, my son has a heart condition and needs a cord blood transfusion but I’m not a direct match and Eli is. The doctors set up an appointment for him to give 30MLS – just fucking 30MLS of blood. This man refuses because I found he smashing a different woman in every city he went to RAW. So he blocks me cause I sent him the article of this girl exposing him. After he told me it was best for the baby to “die” I went CRAZY on him, and his mama cause girl your son is a POS.”

Eli Apple Targeted

Apple is entering his ninth year in the league and preparing to start for his fifth team. He played the last two seasons with the Bengals. In 2022, he appeared in 15 games and recorded 49 tackles. Online reaction to Destani’s bold offer is mixed. However, it is also worth noting that the reactions have been tainted somewhat. The news was reportedly alongside the claims that Destani also reportedly has children with Geno Smith and Josh Jacobs.

“Shit if He Get Knocked Out the League, That Hurt the CHILD SUPPORT. 😂 Bad Business Move lol 🤷🏽‍♂️,” one person noted. “bruh did anyone read the whole thing he refused to give his own unborn kid a blood transfusion which caused it to be born prematurely,” another argued, taking Destani’s side. Love how u just flipped the narrative. 😂 these text mention nothing about any other children AT ALL. But yea let’s bypass the fact that that man wouldn’t help save his own child 🤦🏾‍♀️,” added a third, going after DJ Akademiks‘ framing of the story.

