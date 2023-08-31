Boosie Badazz Accuses His Baby Mama’s Dead Brother Of Being A “Child Molester”

Boosie Badazz has been making headlines as of late for going in on his own daughter, Tori, in a new diss track. The track is called “Ungrateful,” and is featured on his new album, Going Thru Some Thangs. In the song, he claims that he’s cut his daughter off “for life.” He also took quite a few shots at Tori’s mother, referring to her as an “Ol’ dirty-a** b*tch.” For obvious reasons, the diss track has managed to get social media users talking, and Tori went live on Instagram to fire back.

The 16-year-old claims that her father has “never been there for [her] mentally,” calling any happiness she ever received from him “temporary.” He later went live himself to respond, claiming that he raised his daughters to be “precious gold.” Boosie then went on to admit that he had threatened to give her a black eye “3 or 4 times,” in hopes that it would “[instill] some fear” in her. “Guess it ain’t work,” he said.

Boosie Badazz Claims Baby Mama’s Brother Is “In Hell With Hitler”

Boosie also claimed he would be taking his daughter out of his will, in a phone call broadcasted by Tori. He later went on to make some serious allegations against his baby mama’s brother, who’s deceased. “He in hell with Hitler. God don’t like child molesters. Pull up his record, it’ll show it,” he said. The rapper then went on to claim that the “brother” in question isn’t her “real brother.”

This wasn’t the first time Boosie went back and forth online with his daughter, however, this has certainly proven to be the most intense of their public feuds. The shocking beef also follows his recent hospitalization for blood sugar levels. The rapper has battled diabetes since his teenage years, but luckily he appears to be doing better now, at least physically. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Boosie Badazz.

