Boosie Badazz Threatens To Take His Daughter Off Will After Recent Drama

Boosie Badazz has been dealing with quite a bit of family drama recently, with much of it unfolding in the public eye. That started earlier this year when Boosie and his daughter Tori took shots at each other on social media. The beef stemmed from Boosie reportedly having the teenagers car repossessed after she drove to Atlanta to care for her mother. When Tori doubled down in an Instagram post explaining her feelings in more detail, it left fans divided. But the beef was hardly over from there.

Boosie Badazz dropped a new diss track aimed at Tori and her mother after she called him “deadbeat.” The most recent news story to spawn from their back and forth came from some alarming comments Boosie made on Instagram. In a clip that went viral immediately he claimed that in the past he threatened to give his daughter a black eye. He claims that he “thought it would instill some fear, guess it ain’t work.” The very public drama has everyone online picking sides and arguing over who they think is right. Meanwhile Boosie continues to elevate things.

Boosie Badazz Says His Daughter Is Getting Take Out Of The Will

Boosie says he's taking his daughter off his Will while going off talking to his baby mama 😳 (Swipe) Is Boosie overreacting?

The newest development in the story comes from a phone call between Boosie Badazz and Tori’s mother that was posted online. In the clip, he elevates the whole beef to another level with a threat to leave Tori out of the will. In the back-and-forth shouting match both parties continue to raise the stakes and intensity of the beef throughout. Listen to the full conversation in the above video.

Boosie Badazz has also been getting into it with Yung Bleu recently. Boosie claimed that Bleu stole $30k and that he kicked a rapper off of his tour just for cosigning Boosie’s album. What do you think of the most recent developments in the back and forth between Boosie and his daughter? Let us know in the comment section below.

