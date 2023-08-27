Boosie Badazz’s First Reaction To Ice Cube’s “No Vaseline,” Has This Divisive Verdict

With so much amazing hip-hop to listen to in so many eras and styles, even its established stars can’t keep up with everything all the time. Still, Boosie Badazz surprised fans with a blind spot during a recent interview with VladTV and they got a great first reaction out of it. Moreover, the Baton Rogue MC confessed that he had never heard Ice Cube’s classic N.W.A. diss track “No Vaseline” before. That prompted DJ Vlad to play him the first verse, and it was honestly surreal to see someone react to a song like that for the first time. It’s a staple of West Coast rap and an iconic beef moment, but again, it’s hard to keep up with everything.

Unfortunately, we don’t get to see the reaction in real time, but Boosie still had a pretty funny response to the legendary cut. In addition, he was already biased because Vlad posited the track as an opposing option to Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” as the best diss track of all time. The 40-year-old said that the song is “hard,” but that it doesn’t compare to Shakur’s version. Another important factor to consider in this reaction is that Badazz is already quite the Pac fan, and grew up with “Hit ‘Em Up,” whereas he said that “No Vaseline” was a bit before his time.

Boosie Reacts To “No Vaseline”

Regardless, they still had an interesting back and forth about the two tracks and spoke more about Tupac, specifically. Vlad called the recent “Dear Mama” documentary on the California icon “the best” out of all other attempts to touch on his life, career, legacy, and impact. Interestingly enough, though, Boosie said that he’s still yet to watch the documentary due to his deep and passionate love for the Death Row rapper. It’s tough to watch because it centers a lot around his hardships and what could’ve been, and Badazz doesn’t like to be in that zone about Tupac too much.

Meanwhile, we’re sure that Cube won’t agree with this take, but what’s he going to do, dog on his own song? It’s a debate that gets sparked up every so often, and both tracks are at the top of that all-time diss tracks list. Let us know where you side on that debacle down in the comments. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz and Ice Cube.

