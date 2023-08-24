Boosie Badazz Further Disses Yung Bleu, Says He Stole $30K & Had To Press Him For It

Boosie Badazz is dealing with a homegrown beef right now with affiliated artist Yung Bleu over payments and disrespect. Moreover, it came to a head earlier this week when Bleu apparently kicked an artist off his tour for co-signing the Baton Rogue MC’s latest album. Then. Boosie blasted him on Instagram Live, and it looks like this feud isn’t closing up anytime soon. Furthermore, he returned to the social media platform to air out some more grievances about Bleu and another colleague, TQ. In his quest to get his money back, the iconic Southern MC painted a picture of him running up on the two with a baseball bat.

“Ask about when I jumped all of them with that bat,” Boosie said on IG Live while having dinner with a glass of wine. “And ran his a** down Canal Street when him and Bleu stole from me the first time. See, y’all don’t know about that. I made Bleu give me 30K. N***a been stealing, bro. I thought that s**t was over with, bro. Them n***as con artists, bro. That was 2016 when that happened.

Boosie Calls Out Yung Bleu Again

“Your own brother, Cain and Abel,” Boosie continued. “They partners in crime, TQ and Yung Bleu. Don’t it rhyme? TQ and Yung Bleu. They gon’ make me post them texts, and expose they b***h a**. That’s what they gon’ make me do. They said that Bleu owing me 2.5 million. Can’t even go viral and tell them ‘Pay me that.’ He said ‘I can’t get them to pay you’ [laughs]. N***as went in there forging my name… Sad, bro. I don’t talk to no TQ. That dude is a con artist. That’s what he is, a con artist. I don’t want to talk to TQ, that n***a been stealing.”

Meanwhile, it seems like this feud also stems from an Empire deal that they never paid the 40-year-old for. Clearly, there are some label issues and discrepancies here, and when money’s involved, things don’t often look pretty. Still, we’ll see how this continues to resolve itself. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu.

