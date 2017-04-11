stole
- MusicBoosie Badazz Further Disses Yung Bleu, Says He Stole $30K & Had To Press Him For ItThe Baton Rogue MC ranted about Bleu while enjoying dinner with a nice glass of wine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRapper Chad Focus Gets 30-Month Sentence For Stealing Millions From EmployerThe rapper allegedly stole over $4 million from his employer to help fund his own music career.By Kevin Goddard
- TVLena Waithe Responds To Accusations She Stole Concept For “Girls Room”Lena Waithe responds to accusation of her stealing the concept for her upcoming show "Girls Room."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Claims Dwayne Johnson Stole His "The Rock" NicknameTheir playful beef continues with new threats.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Will Reportedly Give Depositions In $1 Million LawsuitQuavo & Takeoff stand accused of costing stylist Marcus Clark a million in damages.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyga Accused Of Ripping Off New Orleans Artist On "Swap Meet"Pretty Maw accuses Tyga of launching his comeback off the strength of stolen goods.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Steals A Versace Earring From Fashion ShowKanye West isn't down with the "Versace on the Floor."By Alex Zidel
- MusicAdam Sandler Accused Of Ripping Off Rap Song "Phone Wallet Keys" From Indie ArtistListen to both tracks for comparison.By Zaynab
- MusicQC’s Pierre "Pee" Thomas Offers Reward To Thief Who Stole Car With Hard Drive In ItQuality Control's engineer had his car stolen Tuesday night, with a hard drive of music in it as well. Pee's now offering $20K for its return.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRihanna's Hollywood Hills Mansion Broken Into For 2nd Time In 4 MonthsRihanna's home has become a hotspot for deviant activity.By Devin Ch
- MusicTimbaland Claims Former Miami Mansion Squatter Has Returned To Steal His MailWilliam Zamora is accused of stealing Timbaland's mail. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPost Malone Targeted In Home Robbery After Jake Paul Exposed Address On YouTubeJake Paul messed up on this one. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTrent Reznor Accuses Kanye West & The Weeknd Of Ripping Off Nine In NailsThe Weeknd & Kanye have been accused of stealing production elements from Nine In Nails live shows.By Devin Ch
- MusicRumors Of Cardi B Stealing Her Song "Be Careful" Appear To Be FalseRumors are saying that Cardi B stole her new song "Be Careful" but that may not be true.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsFloyd Mayweather's Beverly Hills Mansion Got BurglarizedFloyd Mayweather had some expensive items stolen from his pad. By Matt F
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Calls Guy Who Stole His Chain A "B*tch Ass Boy"YoungBoy Never Broke Again addresses the thief. By Matt F
- SportsThe Boston Red Sox Reportedly Stole Pitching Signals Using The Apple WatchThe Boston Red Sox have been accused of major thievery.By Matt F
- MusicXXXTentacion Supposedly Stole Artwork For Merch DesignThings could soon be getting ugly for XXXTentacion on the legal front.By Matt F
- MusicFetty Wap's Assistant Fired For Stealing $250K: ReportFetty Wap's assistant says the claims are bogus.By Matt F
- MusicBoosie Badazz Accuses Cops Of Stealing Over $1 Million Worth Of JewelryBoosie Badazz says "it's on" now.By Kevin Goddard