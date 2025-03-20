2 Chainz Calls Out Employee Who Allegedly Stole Everything From One Of His Businesses

2 Chainz may have recently released the "Life Is Beautiful" album, but life is also pretty hard sometimes.

2 Chainz has done a lot to help out business in Atlanta and give a lot of opportunities to its citizens, but he also runs into conflict now and then. While walking through a street with various of his businesses in the vicinity, he revealed that a former female employee stole everything out of one of these locations, including television sets and furniture. It's unclear exactly why, how, or when this occurred. But either way, the Life Is Beautiful MC isn't sweating too much over it. Rather, he just wants fans to see what's going on and witness this contrast for themselves.

"Really, my businesses, they help women," 2 Chainz remarked concerning his business ventures. "You know what I'm saying? Esco, it's mostly women that work there, the nail shop is all women. You know, for a girl that was working in there for me [and] with me, Dom, to go back in there and steal all the stuff out there, the TVs, the sofas, I won't be able to get it. [...] 'Cause the girl went back in there and stole everything out of there. And I ain't gon' press charges. I ain't gon' do nothing. But I just want you to see this and feel this."

2 Chainz New Album

Hopefully all that works out. But if it doesn't, the 47-year-old has much more to look forward to in the future. 2 Chainz recently revealed his new album's features, which is a full-on collaboration with none other than Statik Selektah. Well, the producer was the one to confirm some names, with apparently even more showing up on the final product. Guests reportedly include Cee Lo Green, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Larry June, and Westside Gunn.

Elsewhere, 2 Chainz weighed in on the Atlanta conversation surrounding Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and "Not Like Us." "I just think it was kind of like some wordplay," he told The Breakfast Club about K.Dot's name-drop. "'Cause Drake and I got a song called 'No Lie.' So when he said 'he lied' I just felt like, I don't know. But I didn't take it no kind of way. I just think it was a moment where it was about Atlanta artists and I do have a couple plaques with Drake, probably three or four plaques with Drake. I think a lot of people in that verse got a song with him, so that was just Kendrick's way of dialing in on some subject matter type stuff."

