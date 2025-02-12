2 Chainz Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar Using His Name To Diss Drake On “Not Like Us”

BY Caroline Fisher 354 Views
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks
Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer 2 Chainz and son Halo Epps on the court before game between the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
2 Chainz shared his take on Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track on "The Breakfast Club."

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar's hit Drake diss track "Not Like Us" has made waves. The Compton performer won five Grammy awards for the song earlier this month, and even went on to perform it during his explosive Super Bowl Halftime Show over the weekend. It contains lyrics about Drake allegedly being a pedophile, which the Toronto rapper sued Universal Music Group over last month. It even features a reference to Drake's frequent collaborator 2 Chainz.

"2 Chainz say you good, but he lied / You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars / No, you not a colleague, you a f*ckin' colonizer," he rhymes. 2 Chainz weighed in on this during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, revealing that he personally didn't mind the name-drop. According to him, he just sees it as wordplay, and thinks Kendrick simply used him as an example of an Atlanta rapper. "I just think it was kind of like some wordplay, 'cause Drake and I got a song called 'No Lie.' So when he said 'he lied' I just felt like, I don't know. But I didn't take it no kind of way," he said.

2 Chainz's "Not Like Us" Reaction

"I just think it was a moment where it was about Atlanta artists and I do have a couple plaques with Drake, probably three or four plaques with Drake," he continued. "I think a lot of people in that verse got a song with him, so that was just Kendrick's way of dialing in on some subject matter type stuff."

2 Chainz went on, describing how he tends to stay in his own bubble when it comes to certain things, including Drake and Kendrick's viral lyrical battle. "Of course I know some of the things I need to know, but I really be clueless to a lot of stuff and I'm cool with that," he explained. "I'm just cool with that."

[Via]

