Larry June & 2 Chainz Encourage Everyone To Embrace The Grind On "Life Is Beautiful"

Larry June and 2 Chainz are like the cool uncles who have endless fascinating stories to share. In those tales, there's always some sort of fruitful advice/message. Across Life Is Beautiful, their first collaborative record, both veteran MCs are doing just that. One of the best examples on this Alchemist-produced LP is the title track which also happens to contain of Tity Boi's strongest verses in quite some time. Moreover, Uncle Al's enchanting production on the cut puts the gold flake on this $1,000 sundae. Once again, the beat making mastermind crafts another luxurious and smooth beat that helps you get lost in the lyrics.
June sets the table with a simple but effective message on the chorus. On it, he echoes the dilemma of many blue-collar workers and their desire to not live paycheck to paycheck. "Tired of this sh*t, I'm tryna rеally live." But with that mentality, June knows he can get to where you want to be. 'Cause if you don't work, you don't eat, young man (Nah) / So every single day, I'm going hard as I can (Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)." Chainz then slides in on the backend and puts on a lyrical clinic while sticking to the topic. "I'ma take my son to practice in these out-of-state tags / Oldest daughter got a license and I pray she don't crash / But I know she ready, sh*t, she got it from her dad."
Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist "Life Is Beautiful"
Quotable Lyrics:
I don't gatekeep, I want everybody to eat
It's a cold world, Jermaine wearing a mink
Even with my shoes off, not facing defeat
Appetite for destruction, they was craving deceit
Careful what you put inside, the outside the receipt
Me and Larry take our lives, put the vibe on the beat