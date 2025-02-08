Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist Exude Opulence On "Munyon Canyon"

Uncle Larry, Uncle Al, and Tity Boi kick off "Life Is Beautiful" with a vibey paper chasing anthem.

So, when we heard "Bad Choices," the lead single for this now 11-song album, we knew we'd be in for a lavish and sometimes comedic listening experience. We mean that in the best way possible as Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist keep things familiar for their fans but not too boring. In our opinion, we need more of Al and the Atlanta icon as we feel he has most of the best rapping performances. One of his highest quality verses lands on the opener, "Munyon Canyon." His flow matches up perfectly with the tempo of one of the smoothest beats of the year. Like the Life Is Beautiful cover suggests, this song is pure serenity and will leave you floating on air.

When Larry June, 2 Chainz , and The Alchemist announced they would be dropping a joint album, some folks were on the fence. Their skepticism mostly had to with how Tity Boi would attack Uncle Al's typical boom-bap style. However, if you look at their skills beyond face value, them working together makes more sense than you may think. The California producer has always excelled at creating chill soundscapes. 2 Chainz, in general has a pretty laid-back voice and rap style. Pair those two attributes together and you already have something cooking.

