2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist Pop Out For "Colossal" Music Video Off "Life Is Beautiful"

Larry June, 2 Chainz, and The Alchemist have gotten a whole lot of critical acclaim for their new collab album, Life Is Beautiful. So what better way to celebrate than with a music video? "Colossal" sees our trio in grimy black-and-white in an exploding city, hanging on building roofs and passing by the Complex offices on their prowls throughout a concrete jungle. It fits very well with Uncle Al's menacing and percussively reversed beat, and the Drenchgod emulates a particularly cold delivery here that also fits the visual tone quite well. As for June, his more unorthodox flow on the second half of the track doesn't get a visual pairing, but he shows off his confidence just as well.

If you haven't heard Life Is Beautiful yet, 2 Chainz, Larry June, and The Alchemist have many more highlights to offer. One of them is "Munyon Canyon," which opens the LP up on one of its softest and most luxurious notes. It goes to show the compelling contrast that all artists create on this team-up, prone to gritty walk-downs and to yacht trips on an equal level.

Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist's "Colossal" Music Video

But with this new Larry June and The Alchemist collab album's release, 2 Chainz also got a chance to speak on his name-drop on "Not Like Us" on The Breakfast Club as part of the rollout. "I just think it was kind of like some wordplay, 'cause Drake and I got a song called 'No Lie,'" he remarked. "So when he said 'he lied,' I just felt like, I don't know. But I didn't take it no kind of way. I just think it was a moment where it was about Atlanta artists and I do have a couple plaques with Drake, probably three or four plaques with Drake. I think a lot of people in that verse got a song with him, so that was just Kendrick's way of dialing in on some subject matter type stuff."