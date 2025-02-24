"Life Is Beautiful": LeBron James Vibes Out To 2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist Collab Album

As much as LeBron James gets clowned sometimes for shouting out his music taste, this 2 Chainz, Larry June, and The Alchemist LP is worth it.

LeBron James is a massive fan of music, making his connections to various rap stars, pop juggernauts, and iconic legends very clear. As such, the honor of being featured in one of his infamous Instagram posts is a high accolade for any musician, even if it comes with many fans clowning King James for his fandom – or lack thereof when you see if he actually knows the lyrics. Jokes aside, he recently showed love to the Life Is Beautiful collab album from The Alchemist, 2 Chainz, and Larry June. Specifically, the kid from Akron was bumping the self-titled track, which gave him "the biggest vibes!!!!"

Of course, LeBron James' fandom of 2 Chainz in particular should come as no surprise. After all, Bron was the A&R for the Drenchgod's Rap Or Go To The League album, which resulted in the now-iconic line about the deluxe version: "You know what? Here go two more for y'all." We wonder if he's a fan of Larry and Uncle Al in particular as well. We can definitely see LBJ bumping some June, although certain Alchemist beats might leave him in a trance.

LeBron James Drake

Nevertheless, this is the latest entry in the LeBron James music-sharing universe... Which arguably had its most monumental update in 2024. Obviously, we're talking about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef and how Lebron found himself in the middle. Well, kind of. He's been bumping a lot more K.Dot than Drizzy as of late, and amid rumors that the 6ix God is actively dissing him and spreading rumors about his alleged infidelity, we imagine he feels pretty weird about the whole situation. But at the end of the day, no one really knows what's going on except for the individuals involved.

Elsewhere, LeBron James is probably using his favorite music to be the best Los Angeles Laker he can be, especially after Luka Dončić joined the team in the biggest NBA trade moment of all time. Will Life Is Beautiful last in the rotation or did Drake redeem himself with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U? We'll see what Bron posts on his IG Story in a couple of days...

