Drake Shades LeBron James By Changing "Nonstop" Concert Lyrics

Drake and LeBron James are not friends. They were, for over a decade, but the bond has been broken. James has gone full Los Angeles and thrown his support behind Drake's enemy, Kendrick Lamar. Bron even rapped to "Not Like Us" during the Pop Out show on Juneteenth. The problem, for Drake, though, is that he has LeBron lyrics scattered throughout some of his biggest hits. The rapper found a way to avoid praising the NBA star, however, during a recent concert in Australia.

Drake treated fans to a performance of his 2018 smash "Nonstop." The lyrics in the song make reference to the jersey number change that LeBron James underwent. "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm Lebron?," the 6 God rhetorically asks. After the Kendrick Lamar battle, and the broken friendship, though, Drake opted to make a few lyrical changes. "How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron," he raps in front of the audience. It is a minor tweak, but it speaks volumes. Drake hasn't publicly spoken on his relationship with King James but his actions have made it clear he doesn't want a relationship in the future.

Drake Rapped "Not LeBron" During His Australia Show

Drizzy unfollowed James on Instagram. He's also made a point of maintaining a friendship with Steph Curry, an NBA superstar who avoided championing Kendrick Lamar during the battle. Drake has made lots of references to losing the battle during his Australia shows. He walked out onstage wearing a shirt with bullet holes in it. The bullet holes in his back even had smoke coming out of them. To further sell the notion that he's still intact following the loss, he addressed the crowd.

"My name is Drake," the rapper stated. "I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much still alive and that's all thanks to you." The 6 God is making significant moves for the first time since the Lamar battle. He's on tour, and he has plans to drop a PARTYNEXTDOOR joint album on Valentine's Day. It's obvious, though, that he's still a bit salty over the way things went down.