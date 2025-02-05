Drake Shades LeBron James By Changing "Nonstop" Concert Lyrics

BY Elias Andrews 338 Views
Squamish Valley Music Festival
SQUAMISH, BC - AUGUST 08: Rapper Drake performs onstage during Day 2 of Squamish Valley Music Festival on August 8, 2015 in Squamish, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)
The cold war continues.

Drake and LeBron James are not friends. They were, for over a decade, but the bond has been broken. James has gone full Los Angeles and thrown his support behind Drake's enemy, Kendrick Lamar. Bron even rapped to "Not Like Us" during the Pop Out show on Juneteenth. The problem, for Drake, though, is that he has LeBron lyrics scattered throughout some of his biggest hits. The rapper found a way to avoid praising the NBA star, however, during a recent concert in Australia.

Drake treated fans to a performance of his 2018 smash "Nonstop." The lyrics in the song make reference to the jersey number change that LeBron James underwent. "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm Lebron?," the 6 God rhetorically asks. After the Kendrick Lamar battle, and the broken friendship, though, Drake opted to make a few lyrical changes. "How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron," he raps in front of the audience. It is a minor tweak, but it speaks volumes. Drake hasn't publicly spoken on his relationship with King James but his actions have made it clear he doesn't want a relationship in the future.

Drake Rapped "Not LeBron" During His Australia Show

Drizzy unfollowed James on Instagram. He's also made a point of maintaining a friendship with Steph Curry, an NBA superstar who avoided championing Kendrick Lamar during the battle. Drake has made lots of references to losing the battle during his Australia shows. He walked out onstage wearing a shirt with bullet holes in it. The bullet holes in his back even had smoke coming out of them. To further sell the notion that he's still intact following the loss, he addressed the crowd.

"My name is Drake," the rapper stated. "I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much still alive and that's all thanks to you." The 6 God is making significant moves for the first time since the Lamar battle. He's on tour, and he has plans to drop a PARTYNEXTDOOR joint album on Valentine's Day. It's obvious, though, that he's still a bit salty over the way things went down.

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
