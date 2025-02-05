LeBron James Says He "Can't Wait" Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set After Drake's Apparent Diss

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (L) and Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (R) joke on the bench against the Washington Wizards in the third quarter at Capital One Arena.
LeBron James is stoked for the Super Bowl.

LeBron James wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday that he "can't wait" for Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Sunday. His post comes after Lamar's rival, Drake, seemingly threw shade at him during a concert earlier in the week.

As for James' post, he shared a picture of Lamar performing during Super Bowl LVI, when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and himself all took center stage at So-Fi Stadium. Writing over the screenshot, James wrote: "He gone kill that!!!! Can't Wait *Bart Scott voice." It's far from the first time James has spoken out in support of Lamar in recent months. He was even in attendance at the rapper's Pop Out show in Los Angeles, last year. Check out his latest post below.

LeBron James May Have Been Responding To Drake

James' post comes after Drake switched up the lyrics to his song, "Nonstop," at a concert in Australia on Tuesday night. In doing so, he changed the lyric, "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm Lebron?," to "How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron." The Toronto rapper appears to still be hurt by James' consistent support of Kendrick Lamar over the last year.

In other news, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been in the headlines in recent days after the team acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster trade involving Anthony Davis. Speaking with TNT's Jared Greenberg, earlier this week, James said of his pairing with Doncic: "It’s gonna be special, I think so. We’re gonna attract a lot of eyes. Obviously, our ability to score, rebound, pass is going to make it a lot easier on our teammates. And that’s all we want to do. We want to create opportunities for our teammates where all they have to do is catch-finish, catch-dunk, catch-shoot, and it’s our job to lead them every single night."

