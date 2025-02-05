LeBron James Says He "Can't Wait" Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set After Drake's Apparent Diss

LeBron James wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday that he "can't wait" for Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on Sunday. His post comes after Lamar's rival, Drake, seemingly threw shade at him during a concert earlier in the week.

As for James' post, he shared a picture of Lamar performing during Super Bowl LVI, when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and himself all took center stage at So-Fi Stadium. Writing over the screenshot, James wrote: "He gone kill that!!!! Can't Wait *Bart Scott voice." It's far from the first time James has spoken out in support of Lamar in recent months. He was even in attendance at the rapper's Pop Out show in Los Angeles, last year. Check out his latest post below.

LeBron James May Have Been Responding To Drake

James' post comes after Drake switched up the lyrics to his song, "Nonstop," at a concert in Australia on Tuesday night. In doing so, he changed the lyric, "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm Lebron?," to "How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron." The Toronto rapper appears to still be hurt by James' consistent support of Kendrick Lamar over the last year.