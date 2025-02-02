Kendrick Lamar Fans Debate What Songs He'll Perform At Super Bowl LIX

BY Cole Blake 672 Views
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. © Dave Creaney/For Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"Not Like Us," "TV Off," and more appear to be guarantees.

Kendrick Lamar fans are debating what songs he'll perform with SZA at Super Bowl LIX, next weekend, after The Athletic shared a prediction of 10 songs the GNX rapper may choose. The outlet predicted "Not Like Us" and "TV Off" have a 100% chance of being performed. Other songs with chances include "Squabble Up," "Like That," "All The Stars," and more. At the bottom of the list ranks Lamar's collaboration with Drake, "Poetic Justice." They give that song a "-10,000%" chance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), fans had plenty to say about the picks. "Wish he played some section 80/overly dedicated songs but I understand why that wouldn't really work." one user wrote. Another added: "Aww I kinda wanted them to perform Luther, but I get it is a more chill vibe. Maybe as part or a medley." Check out the full Super Bowl prediction below.

Read More: Lil Wayne To Make Cameo In His Son's Music Video As Fans Debate The 15-Year-Old’s Artistic Style

Fans Debate What Songs Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At Super Bowl LIX

In addition to SZA, it's unclear who else Lamar might bring out during his set. At his Pop Out show in Los Angeles, last year, he welcomed a ton of stars to the stage including Dr. Dre. The legendary West Coast rapper recently explained siding with Lamar in his feud against Drake while appearing on The Unusual Suspects With Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, last week. “I love that record,” he said of “Not Like Us.” “I’ma say this on camera. I don’t want to get negative. My whole s–t is about being positive and moving forward and all that s–t, but the fact I heard Drake say something negative about Kendrick’s wife and his kids, that made me say, ‘Ah, adios!'”

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 PM, ET on Sunday, February 9th. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

Read More: Scru Face Jean Talks Coming Up In Nebraska, Balancing Rap & YouTube, And Becoming A Focal Point Of The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

[Via]

