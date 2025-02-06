Kendrick Lamar Goes In-Depth On His Relationship With SZA

Kendrick Lamar reflected on his relationship with SZA during a new interview with Apple Music ahead of his performance at Super Bowl LIX. For the highly-anticipated event, he'll be bringing SZA along with him. He revealed that they haven't had a chance to discuss how massive of a moment this is for both of their careers as they've been so busy preparing.

"We haven't even had a chance to crash out about it because everything's been moving fast," he began. "As far as production, rehearsals, and stuff, so we speak, but we haven't really got a chance to settle into the moment. For me personally, watching her and her career with where she comes from, it's amazing to see. I get to finally see how certain individuals got to see me come up in the process because I seen her day one come in the studio and write songs, throwing away songs, writing another song, and the songs is hard." He added that he's "honored" to be around her talent. Check out his full thoughts on SZA below.

When Is Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Grand National” Tour?

Following their appearance at Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be co-headlining the Grand National Tour. They'll be kicking off the run of shows in Minneapolis on April 19th and stopping in 23 cities across the United States and Canada over the following two months. Their last concert will be held in Landover on June 18th. The tour is in support of Lamar's sixth studio album, GNX.

Elsewhere in his interview with Apple Music, Lamar discussed the reasoning for his feud with Drake, the success of "Not Like Us" at the Grammy Awards, and more. As for Super Bowl LIX it will be kicking off on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 PM, ET. The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs are successful, they'll be the first team in history to win three Super Bowls in consecutive seasons.