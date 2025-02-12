Kendrick Lamar’s Streams Are Up Huge Since His Polarizing Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's catalog shot up 154% on streaming services the day after his headlining performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. His music earned 70.9 million official on-demand U.S. streams on Monday, according to a new report from Billboard. His iconic diss track, "Not Like Us," grew even more, earning 222% more streaming than the previous week.

A staple of the performance was songs off of Lamar's newest album, GNX. “Squabble Up,” which he began the performance with, went up 159% in daily streams while his SZA collaboration, “Luther.” went up 150%. “TV Off” and "Peekaboo" went up 139% and 186% respectively. The album as a whole jumped 141%. The biggest grower was Lamar's collaboration with SZA from the Black Panther soundtrack, “All the Stars,” which was up 295%. Speaking of SZA, she's been having a renaissance of her own on streaming after joining Lamar at the event. Her catalog went up 58% on Monday.

When Are Kendrick Lamar & SZA Going On Tour?

Despite the streaming boost, the Halftime Show has been quite polarizing as Lamar opted against playing many of his biggest songs. Speaking with The Wall Street Journal afterward, his pgLang co-founder, Dave Free explained that it was never about "playing the hits." “We wanted this performance to have a cinematic and theatrical element to it. We can confidently say that there’s no Super Bowl performance that’s quite like this one,” he said. He added: "The feel of it is Black America. What does Black America look like, and how to control that narrative of what it means to be Black in America versus what the world’s perspective of that is."