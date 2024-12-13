Drake Beats Kendrick Lamar In Three Categories At Billboard Music Awards

NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios.
The 6 God is still going strong.

Drake has had a tough year. The rapper had war declared on him every other superstar in the genre. Then, he went toe-to-toe with Kendrick Lamar. He did an admirable job, but he lost, and he did so by a wide margin. "Not Like Us" ran the summer, and Drake has struggled to regain his chart dominance. At least, with new music. The 6 God managed to get a lick back on Thursday night, though. Drake and K. Dot were going head-to-head in several categories at the Billboard Music Awards. And Drizzy was the big winner.

Drake took home three massive awards at the BBMAs. He won Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and his 2023 album For All the Dogs won Top Rap Album. The decision to award For All the Dogs to Drake is somewhat logical, since Lamar didn't have an album during the eligible period for consideration. He was still nominated for Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist, though, and Drake swept him. Kendrick Lamar did not win anything at the Billboard Music Awards, actually. There were only three artists nominated for Top Rap Male Artist, with the other being Travis Scott. That's a pretty pointed W on Drake's part.

Drake Took Home Top Rap Arist And Top Rap Album

It is worth noting, however, what For All the Dogs did beat. Lamar may not have had an album, but Future and Metro Boomin did. We Don't Trust You went up against Drake's latest for Top Rap Album and lost. It is a notable decision, given the Future and Metro album effectively started the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle in the first place. Lamar is featured on the album single "Like That," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and saw the rapper bash both Drizzy and J. Cole. All of Drake's ops were shut out, and he managed to take home of trio of statues.

Billboard did extend flowers to both Drake and Lamar in the hours leading up to the awards, however. The organization dropped the shared revenue totals for the diss tracks that both artists released during the year. Drizzy and Kenny were responsible for a staggering $15.3 million. Lamar led the pack with "Not Like Us" and the aforementioned "Like That." Still, Drizzy came in third and fourth with "Family Matters" and "Push Ups." These two dominated the year's rap cycle, there's no denying it.

