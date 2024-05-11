Drake Joins The Beatles To Make Billboard Chart History

Drake has become the only act in music history besides The Beatles to chart on the Billboard 200 for at least 3,000 cumulative weeks. The report comes from Chart Data, which shared the news on social media, on Thursday. The Beatles are far from the only legendary artists Drake has been competing with for his place in Billboard history. Last year, he tied Michael Jackson in his journey to have the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ever.

The historic feat comes as Drake has been feuding with Kendrick Lamar. He's dropped both "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6" to diss the rapper since last week. In response, Lamar has released "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Upon release of the latter, Lamar broke the record for most streams ever in a single day on the US Spotify and Global Spotify charts for a rap song.

Drake Poses With His Billboard Music Award Trophies

Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for "Scorpion", Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In other Drake news, a security guard was shot outside of his home in Toronto, earlier this week. In the days since, several more people have been caught trespassing near his property. Prior to the incidents, Lamar featured an ariel view of the home as the cover art for "Not Like Us." It featured sexual sex offender icons edited over the property.

In the time since, neither Lamar nor Drake has released any new diss tracks. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake as well as his ongoing feud on HotNewHipHop.

