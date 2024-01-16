21 Savage Earns Fourth Number One Album On Billboard 200 With "American Dream"

Do not look now, but 21 Savage might have one of the great modern rap discographies in recent memory. According to AllHipHop, his third solo studio effort american dream will land at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. This marks his fourth project to achieve this feat. The tapes that also achieved this feat were his collaborations with Drake on Her Loss and SAVAGE MODE II with Metro Boomin. Additionally, 21's evolution on i am > i was earned him a top placement. His release over the weekend certainly deserved that coveted spot atop the heap with incredible tracks throughout.

Songs like "all of me," "redrum," "née-nah" with Travis Scott, and "letter to my brudda" are just a few examples of Savage being in his bag. Stats show that 21 will move close to 150,000 units. Other hip-hop and adjacent records that cracked the top 10 include Kali Uchis' ORQUÍDEAS and Kid Cudi's INSANO. The Latin R&B songstress will be around the first five with nearly 63,000 and Mr. Rager hovering close to 45,000.

21, 21, 21 At Number One

Even though 21 Savage did not score number one tapes with Without Warning or the introductory Savage Mode, both are still viewed in high regard. A lot of people know how talented he is. However, the narrative lately is that he is getting repetitive. The opposite is quite true in some regard with american dream. While the approach remains familiar, Savage did bring some much improved writing over his recent features. Additionally, the sample flips and the inclusion of more personal tracks were a nice change. Overall, 21 Savage is seemingly winning a lot of people back, and for good reason.

