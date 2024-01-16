Pooh Shiesty Appears To Diss Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist After Instagram Takedown

Pooh Shiesty took a shot at Young Thug on Instagram, Monday, after the platform took down a post he made referencing Mariah The Scientist's recent comments on dealing with the rapper's incarceration. She had spoken about their relationship during an interview with Posted on the Corner. In doing so, she remarked that they're bond has "definitely" gotten stronger and that they talk every day.

“Sh*t simple hoe, it get all bad in that pen it ain’t promised we talk every day mf locked down 6 months straight, move around if this ain’t for you this what come with it!” Shiesty wrote. Later, he shared a screenshot of a message he received from Instagram noting that the post had been taken down for having “threatened or harassed others, or targeted them with content or messages that shame or disrespect them.” He responded: “Sensitive black feet dic eating ass hoes mane f*ck out my dm f*ck you and yo n***a in jail hope they run his ass up, f*ck everybody I’m otw back,” he wrote.

Pooh Shiesty Parties With Gucci Mane In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party hosted by Gucci. Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Expectedly, the posts are not going over well on social media. Thug's brother, Unfoonk, was among the many to take issue with the diss. “Yall n***s really lost yall mind [smh] but u was just riding d*ck lol we on our way also…… big burrrrr lol,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. When DJ Akademiks shared Shiesty's posts, users wouldn't stand for the disrespect. One commented: "See thugger slander will not be tolerated over here." Another wrote: "'Digits'>> Pooh shiesty career." Check out the posts in question below.

Pooh Shiesty Disses Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist

Thug has been on trial in Atlanta in for the YSL RICO case for two months now. Authorities first arrested him all the way back in May 2022. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pooh Shiesty as well as Young Thug's trial on HotNewHipHop.

