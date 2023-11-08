Pooh Shiesty Reveals How Many Songs He Writes In Prison: “I Got 5-6 Albums”

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was on the rise a couple of years ago. However, he has slowed down his own progress in the industry with his actions. Pooh is now serving his time for his mistakes and it could be quite a bit of time before we see him as a contributing citizen. Throughout his time behind bars, the hitmaker has provided his fans and social media followers with some periodic updates. He has done this by posting some pictures with what seems to be some friends the rapper has been making.

It is great to see that Pooh is making the most of his time and finding as many positives as possible. His most recent post was a major flex. It seems he is still making big moves no matter what. "Just orderd 2 ferrari's off a jail call I'm real rich, make sure you make ha cover my name up before you keep the b****

#TheWaitIsOver #TheKingIsBack! #FreeTheBiggest." Now, it appears he is making other things happen. He has tons of music in the vault.

Pooh Shiesty Is Sitting On Tons Of Music

Pooh did an interview with Wallo267 and King Gillie on their show, MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME. During the chat, he reveals just how many songs he writes a day. The "Back in Blood" rapper says he needs to get a least a song in per day. In addition to that, this schedule he is on, Pooh claims that he has accumulated five to six albums worth of material. Pooh announced the interview on his Instagram, possibly revealing a new project. "Yaw go tune in to me and unc interview !! @mworthofgame Who ready for Federal Contraband 2??"

What are your initial thoughts on Pooh Shiesty's work ethic behind bars? Are you surprised that he has this much material at his disposal? Would you want him to release any of these projects during his sentence? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Pooh Shiesty, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

