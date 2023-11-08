Blueface’s Mom Disses Yung Miami Over Golden Showers

Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, trolled Yung Miami on social media, earlier this week by referencing her admission of liking “golden showers." Despite the City Girls rapper more recently clarifying that she wasn't referring to Diddy with the comments, Karlissa still took aim at her for the remark.

In a post of her own, Yung Miami labeled the internet "so lame" and many of the users on it "corny." In response, Karlissa wrote: "Long as we ain't getting pissed on Chile we ain't hit the bottom," with a laughing emoji.

Yung Miami & JT Visit SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: JT and Yung Miami of City Girls visit SiriusXM Studios on October 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Fans had mixed responses to the back and forth. Many defended Miami's sexual freedom and criticized Karlissa, while others condemned the act of “golden showers." One wrote: "DO YALL REALLY UNDERSTAND THE SICK AND DEMONIC TIMES WE ARE IN??? People are really on here defending being pee’d on… Satan is really having his way right now… but it’s temporary… THANK GOD!" Check out Karlissa's post, as shared by The Neighborhood Talk, below.

Blueface's Mom Trades Shots With Yung Miami

As for Miami's latest comments on getting pee'd on, she confirmed on The Breakfast Club that she and Diddy never did the act together. “Did Diddy ever pee on me? No, never,” she said. “I personally—for real, for real, for real—never got peed on. My mama cussed me the fuck out about that. I was like, ‘Damn, I gotta stop saying shit like that, for real, for real, for real. She was just like, ‘Caresha, for real, you be taking stuff too far.’ Sometimes I do be takin’ it far, but girl, I gotta be selling these ['Resha Roulette'] cards.” She originally admitted to liking the act during an episode of her Caresha Please podcast with special guest Trina. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.

