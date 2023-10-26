Yung Miami Refutes Diddy Golden Showers Claims

Pee Diddy, who? During their recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the City Girls talked about their new album, upcoming career moves, their personal lives, and so much more. However, a pretty spicy and salacious narrative emerged when the topic of Yung Miami's relationship with Diddy popped up, particularly one steamy confession from the Florida MC. Miami- also known as Caresha- explained her "golden showers" comment from earlier this year. If you don't know what that means... God bless your innocent soul. Jokes aside, she explained that Sean Combs never did such a thing, and that she insinuated that she liked getting urinated on for promotional purposes.

"You have to keep people talking," Yung Miami said, stating that she wanted to promote her Resha Roulette cards at the time of this confession and didn't think it would've picked as much steam if they weren't dating then. "Did Diddy ever pee on me? No, never. I don't know 'cause they was like, 'Pee Diddy.' My mama cussed me the f**k out about that. I was like, 'Damn, I gotta stop resending s**t, for real, for real." Check her confession out at the 28-minute mark of the full interview below.

Regarding this relationship with Diddy, though, this is what many used to discredit Yung Miami's win for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. During this same Breakfast Club interview, she responded more directly to Charlamagne's criticism of her dub. "You just said, you don't like the way I do it," Caresha expressed. "People anticipate my s**t. Yeah, I ain't had nothing to do with that. If that's the case, why ain't I win my VMA? If Diddy bought it, why didn't he buy that award? He can't afford what?

"I just feel like as a Black woman, people always discredit us," she continued. "Don't discredit me, I work hard, I'm away from my kids. I deserve everything that's coming to me." For more news and the latest updates on Yung Miami and Diddy, stick around on HNHH.

