Of the many celebrities to dive into the world of podcasting, Yung Miami has undeniably become one of the most successful. Since landing Diddy as her first guest, the mother of two has interviewed fellow artists like G Herbo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kevin Gates. All the while, her hilarious antics and raw honesty have kept the world laughing non-stop.

For her first episode of 2023, the City Girl was finally joined by her fellow Floridian, Trina. The two discussed plenty of juicy topics, including the current status of the rap game, being from Miami, and of course, they shared some shocking bedroom secrets.

At one point during their chat, Caresha revealed that she enjoys golden showers, or being peed on during sex. “I don’t know, it just do something for me,” she admitted during their game of Resha Roulette. Afterward, Trina proclaimed her friend the “freak of the week.”

Technically, Yung Miami is single, but she still spends plenty of her free time with Sean Combs. Unsurprisingly, once Twitter got a hold of the podcast episode, it wasn’t long before “Pee Diddy” began trending across the platform.

Even some other celebrities correspondingly got in on the discourse. Early on Friday (January 20) morning, Lil Duval subsequently tweeted, “Yung Miami said she like to get peed on? Yea she’s f*cking billionaires.”

Yung Miami said she like to get peed on? Yea she’s fucking billionaires 😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) January 20, 2023

Later this morning, Lil YG kept the jokes going with a repost of a Dave Chappelle sketch previously aired on Comedy Central. In the clip, the comedian markedly channels disgraced R&B vocalist R. Kelly – who famously peed on some of his victims – while singing “I Wanna Pee On You.”

Of course, the golden showers aren’t the first salacious confession we’ve heard from the “Twerkulator” rap diva on her show. In the past, she surprisingly admitted to keeping her baby daddy, Southside, on her roster of sneaky links.

Southside and Yung Miami of City Girls attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

Scroll further for more Twitter reactions to Yung Miami’s NSFW Caresha Please confession. Afterward, tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Yung Miami: Diddy What Do You Want?

Pee Diddy: pic.twitter.com/Vok9xUjnde — LIL YG (@LiLYG300) January 20, 2023

Yung Miami and Pee Diddy pic.twitter.com/w94Q1q2jHC — Bowlegged with a wisdom toof (@shad_plug) January 20, 2023

Pee Diddy: "I have to use the bathroom"



Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/nbSZzBun5b — Stop the 🧢 (@RonnieThaGreat) January 20, 2023

Yung Miami saying she likes golden showers is crazy… Pee Diddy go get your girl Caresha. pic.twitter.com/mJskqMCcsw — muliani (@MulianiEnt) January 20, 2023

JT when her and yung Miami in the booth together pic.twitter.com/kbE2pmuTqp — ♐️ (@treysfordaysIII) January 20, 2023

Pee Diddy waking yung Miami up for her daily golden shower 🚿 pic.twitter.com/nMl30seh8v — E$O (@TalibanEso) January 20, 2023

Yung Miami walking in the house to see Pee Diddy use the toilet instead of her face pic.twitter.com/HLnQaznKjK — MeIsWesley (@weszmarsh) January 20, 2023

Pee Diddy: Caresha I’m bout to go pee. Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/ZiYmZ2uBWs — Eric J.⚡️ (@DetEricJ) January 20, 2023

Pee Diddy: "I have to use the bathroom…"



Yung Miami: pic.twitter.com/pyMPqLylcY — muffins means yes lee (@leafcity6) January 20, 2023

Yung Miami when Pee Diddy wastes his pee in the toilet instead of her pic.twitter.com/whURgWp7JE — Stop the 🧢 (@RonnieThaGreat) January 20, 2023