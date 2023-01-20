There’s no shortage of shocking moments on Caresha Please, the REVOLT TV podcast hosted by Yung Miami. She’s previously hosted interviews with the likes of G Herbo, Saweetie, Latto, and Kevin Gates. However, her latest interview with Trina, her godmother, shocked many after Miami admitted to her bedroom kinks.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 09: Yung Miami of the City Girls performs during 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

During the Resha Roulette segment, the City Girls rapper opened a card that read, Take a shot if you like golden showers. “I do,” Miami admitted as she laughed.

“Golden showers? Meaning when a guy pees on you?” Trina asked, which Miami confirmed. “Pee on you everywhere? You like it?” Trina continued.

Miami owned up to it while Trina said called the host the “freak of the week.”

“I don’t know, it just do something for me,” Miami added.

Of course, it didn’t take long for Diddy’s name to begin trending on Twitter as “Pee Diddy.”

Though the clip quickly went viral, Miami did not hesitate to respond to the various reactions. “Y’all know Idgaf!” she tweeted. “Resha Roulette ain’t for the weak,” she added afterward.

Y'all know Idgaf! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) January 20, 2023

Resha Roulette ain't for the weak 🫣 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) January 20, 2023

During the interview, Trina also discussed a few of her high-profile relationships. While Miami tried to get her to spill the tea, she asked Trina of the rumors that she and Missy Elliott dated, which Trina said were false. Trina also discussed her relationships with Lil Wayne and French Montana.

Trina and Lil Wayne at the Mansion in Miami, Florida (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Totally two different people, two different artists. I was engaged to Wayne. In a whole relationship. That was a different phase,” Trina explained.

She added, “French is a cool person, we had a great friendship, and I learned a lot from him. But, when he tried to do his big one, it wasn’t big enough. Not for me, I’m the wave!”

Check out the full episode below.

[Via]