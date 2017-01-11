golden showers
- NewsDonald Trump Insists He's "Not Into Golden Showers"Donald Trump says he's too much of a "germophobe" to be into "golden showers."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBlueface's Mom Disses Yung Miami Over Golden ShowersBlueface's mom is trolling Yung Miami again.By Cole Blake
- MusicYung Miami Refutes Diddy Golden Showers Claims"My mama cussed me the f**k out about that. I was like, 'Damn, I gotta stop resending s**t, for real, for real,'" she confessed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsYung Miami Claps Back At Golden Shower Diss From "Love & Hip-Hop" Star Raqi ThundaIt's been months since the City Girl first admitted her affinity for golden showers on her "Caresha Please" podcast, but still, the world isn't ready to let her forget just yet.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSukihana Says She Loves Golden Showers In New InterviewThe rapper is not afraid to let her freak flag fly. By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureAmara La Negra Follows Yung Miami's Golden Showers Confession: "I Don't Mind Getting A Little Pee On Me"The latest episode of "Caresha Please" has several celebrities speaking out about their fetishes of choice.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYung Miami's Golden Shower Confession Causes "Pee Diddy" To Trend On TwitterThe City Girl sat down with Trina for the latest episode of her "Caresha Please" podcast, and needless to say, neither artist held back.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsYung Miami Says She Likes Golden Showers: "It Just Does Something For Me"Trina called Yung Miami the "freak of the week."By Aron A.
- CrimePolice Report Filed After Brass Against's Sophia Urista Pees On A Fan’s FaceA fan filed the report after complaining about Sophia Urista's obscene stage antics at 2021's Welcome To Rockville festival.By Angela Savage
- AnticsTwitter Taunts R. Kelly After Brass Against Frontwoman Gives A Golden Shower On StageSophia Urista of Brass Against peed on a man’s face during her band’s set at the Welcome to Rockville festival.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Insists He’s “Not Into Golden Showers” During Republican RetreatTrump made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t like being peed on.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeHarvey Weinstein Accuser, Jessica Mann, Details "Golden Shower" IncidentThe allegations and testimony against Harvey get darker and darker. By Dominiq R.
- MusicAzealia Banks Wants "To Pee On Marilyn Manson So Badly" For This ReasonDespite her explanation, we're not too sure why Azealia Banks would want to do this.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyVladimir Putin Brags That Russia Has The World's Best WhoresWhen it comes to girls with "loose morals," there's no place better than Mother Russia. By Angus Walker
- SocietyR. Kelly Denies Rumors Of Performing At Donald Trump's InaugurationDespite proclivities he may share with the president-elect, R. Kelly denies that he'll be performing at Trump's inauguration. By Angus Walker
- ViralPenthouse Offers $1 Million For Donald Trump's "Golden Showers" Sex TapeThe well-known men's magazine wants exclusive rights to the alleged footage of Donald Trump receiving golden showers in a Moscow hotel suite. By Angus Walker
- SocietyWatch Donald Trump's First Press Conference As President-ElectWatch Donald Trump's first press conference in six months. By Angus Walker
- ViralTwitter Hilariously Reacts To Donald Trump's "Golden Showers" ScandalSome of these memes are golden. By Angus Walker
- SocietyTrump Compares US To Nazi Germany In Response To "Golden Showers" IntelDonald Trump unleashes a series of enraged tweets upon the leaking of the shocking "golden showers" report. By Angus Walker