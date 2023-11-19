Donald Trump Insists He’s “Not Into Golden Showers”

Donald Trump says that his wife, Melania, doesn't believe the allegations that he had sex workers urinate on him because he is a "germophobe." He responded to the infamous claims from the Steele dossier during a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Saturday.

"'He was with four hookers' — you think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife? 'It's not true darling, I love you very much, it's not true,'" Trump said, as noted by Business Insider. "Actually, that one she didn't believe because she said, 'he's a germophobe, he's not into that, you know.' He's not into 'golden showers' as they say they called it. I don’t like that idea. No, I didn’t. I thought that would be a big problem, I was going to have a rough night, but that one she was very good on.”

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In the aforementioned 2016 dossier, former British spy Christopher Steele claimed Russian authorities secretly recorded sex workers urinating on Trump in a Moscow hotel room. There's no evidence to prove the tape exists and Trump has long denied the allegation. Steele says Russia won't release the tape because of Trump's support to the country during his time in office. Check out Trump's latest comments on the story below.

Donald Trump Speaks On Golden Showers

Trump tells the voters of Iowa that he’s not into golden showers pic.twitter.com/bLp0sqLMWW — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2023

Trump's latest comments come as he continues to campaign to be the Republican nominee to take on Joe Biden for President of the United States. Be on the lookout for further updates on Donald Trump and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

