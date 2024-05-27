Yung Miami Claims She Lied About Diddy's Golden Showers

One of the most viral and salacious stories about Yung Miami and Diddy's previous relationship was her apparent admission on her Caresha Please podcast that she liked golden showers. If you don't know what those are, it doesn't take long to connect the dots concerning what that name could mean in an intimate context. Regardless, she'd previously spoken on how she just did that to promote her new card game, and doubled down with a recent tweet. "I was playing!" the Florida rapper tweeted, responding to a fan who brought the golden showers up. "A n***a NEVER EVER PEE'D on me! I did that to promote my card game [dollar sign eyes and tongue face emoji] & it did exactly what I needed to do!!"

Furthermore, a lot of fans had some heavy debate in the comments for two main reasons. The first was frustration, disapproval, or disappointment at Yung Miami apparently lying and clout-chasing for the sake of engagement and promotion. Of course, there's only so far you can go with this argument before you consider what your favs have lied and been dishonest about for the sake of sales. The second, however, was about her attempts to distance herself from Diddy after she came up in one of his many lawsuits, which some people think is too little too late.

Yung Miami Says She Lied About Getting Peed On By Diddy... Again

Regardless of whether or not Yung Miami is trying to disassociate from Diddy, just doing more engagement promo, or will actually face consequences for the Lil Rod lawsuit, fans probably aren't done reflecting on this relationship. After all, even the most vague of comments from either side had fans theorizing and speculating on their status, which would flip-flop all the time. On the other hand, this was Sean Combs' last new romantic relationship before this scandal really erupted, so it's a fresh comparison point for some. That's not to insinuate she has faced exactly the same alleged crimes, but fans were still concerned for her.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami became a trending topic when the Diddy and Cassie assault footage hit the Internet, so fans clearly care about her role or implication in the story. We still don't know exactly how connected they are when it comes to the alleged crimes. Maybe we never will, but we doubt that this is the last that we'll hear of this former couple. They have captivated far too many people to ignore.

