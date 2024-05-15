Yung Miami Called Out By Fans For Support Of Sukihana's JT Diss

BYLavender Alexandria358 Views
2022 ONE MusicFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Yung Miami of City Girls performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Some fans are sick of her constant social media beefs.

It's been nothing but turbulence dating back to last year for the City Girls. They dropped their new album RAW back in October. The album sports an impressive feature list with Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J, Usher, and Kim Petras all made contributions. Despite that, the album underperformed commercially and today only "No Bars" and "Good Love" sit with more than 10 million streams on Spotify. The albums like of commercial success led to questions about the future of the City Girls as a duo and turbulence between JT and Yung Miami since hasn't helped.

The alleged rumors of hard feelings between the two came to a head earlier this year when they had a brief spat online. Though they made up with each other pretty quickly fans still can't help but suspect things might not be perfect. The newest example of why is a comment Yung Miami left on a Sukihana song that contained disses aimed at her City Girls contemporary. Fans of the duo and of JT herself didn't take that too kindly. That led to a series of interactions on Twitter between Miami and fans commenting on her seemingly endorsing a JT diss track. Check out what she had to say to some people online below.

Yung Miami Argues With Fans Over Sukihana's JT Diss

After asking an upset fan on Twitter if they "had a problem" another fan explained the issue. She called out Miami for the "character" that she puts on while getting in social media drama. She accuses Miami of knowing exactly why people get mad at her and plays into it. With the rapper's response all she could say was that she talked to JT and things were fine.

What do you think of Yung Miami's interactions with fans online after commenting on a Sukihana song that takes shots at JT? Do you believe her when she says she's talked to her fellow City Girl and cleared things up? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
