JT Not Here For Slander After Fan Says Yung Miami Carried The City Girls

JT has been thrown into the ring online as of late. The City Girls rapper and singer recently traded shots with fellow femcee GloRilla after the Memphis native dropped her debut LP Ehhthang Ehhthang. The X (formerly Twitter) spat began over these Big Glo bars on her song "Aite." "I just pray one day the bad b****es would come together... Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’ / Know b****es always hatin’ and that they keep a secret." Both traded insults, with JT going as far as to say Glo has "NO sex appeal." Now, JT is vocally throwing hands with a fan after a recent take he had about the City Girls.

He tweeted out how he feels that Yung Miami has been shouldering the load of the duo, as well as JT's career. "Acting like Yung Miami didn't carry the city girls and save JT name is CRAZY... y'all weird tho." JT did not let the slander slide in this case. She protected her work ethic and ensured that it was a team effort to grow their brands.

Read More: Ice Spice Confirms That "Y2K" Has Passed "The Car Test"

This Fan Caught JT On Twitter At The Wrong Time

"B**** KEEP MY NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH! I WROTE MY MUSIC UNTIL THE SUN CAME UP I WENT TO PRISON FROM THE STUDIO WE BOTH DID OUR JOBS AS THE CITY GIRLS! WE BOTH CONTRIBUTED! This how s*** startm you don't know s*** YOUR WEIRD!" It is quite possible that she felt inclined to stand up for herself, especially after prior events. Fans have also been calling for Yung Miami to stick up for her as well, but she has been MIA. It seems both members just cannot catch a break.

What are your thoughts on this heated interaction between JT and a fan about City Girls? Do you agree with the tweeter's take, why or why not? Would she have responed to this if she was not already upset after the recent spat with GloRilla? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding JT and the City Girls. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Bryson Tiller Teams With Victoria Monet For "Persuasion" Off New Self-Titled Album