JT Posts Twitter Rant About Sneak Disses, Fans Don't Know Who She's Talking About

Fans can't get behind the tweets without knowing who they're aimed at.

BYLavender Alexandria
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

City Girls rapper JT is no stranger to lighting up fan's Twitter feeds. She spends quite a bit of time on the platform interacting with fans retweeting and quote tweeting funny replies and clapping back at haters. That was the case once again yesterday when she dropped a new tweet taking aim at an anonymous sneak disser. But fans were so confused about who she might be talking about that they couldn't even really get behind her message.

"B*tches be Sneak dissing letting they flunky wanna be ME ass friends hype they head up but when I come just know I’m not gone play with neither one of yall bitches yall long over due! HATING ASS B*TCH!: JT's first tweet reads. She doubled down with a second post. "I’m the most supportive b*tch ever with receipts! But some where in a b*tch air ass head I’m their competition! Out of ALL these b*tches who d*ck you ride you wanna pick me as your enemy L O S E R!" it reads. The replies are full of her fans speculating on who she might be talking about.

JT's Newest Twitter Callouts

"Girl can you put an @ on it? Why is it that every day you subbing? You know I love you DOWNNNN but sista if it’s pressure, you betta step behind it" one of the top replies reads. It's pretty much the same sentiment all the way down. Fans try and seek out details on who she's talking about. "jatavia who we talking bout i wanna argue with somebody and they friend too dead ass im not in the mood today too! let me have them" another reply reads.

JT is fresh off the release of her new collaboration with Doechii "Alter Ego. " Doechii is one of numerous TDE artists expected to drop a new album at some point this year. What do you think of JT's newest tweets about being supportive and getting sneak dissed? Who do you think she could be talking about? Let us know in the comment section below.

